There is no “security” in HTTP

When visiting an online retailer, the first easy tell if their site is secure is in the address bar. When you get to the website, it will either say “HTTP” or “HTTPS” in front of the URL. The full acronym stands for “Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure” but the key word there is secure. The website encryption could be weak without the HTTPS protocol, which is why e-retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s, Target and others take security serious from the beginning by ensuring the HTTPS protocol is in place.