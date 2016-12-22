What the infosec jobs sector will look like in 2017

Shortage still?

Many reports touted the fact that there are not enough workers with the proper cybersecurity skills necessary to fill all the vacant jobs. Forrester suggests looking to external expertise and automation for a quarter of the work. The complexity curve facing enterprises hasn’t reached its peak yet, which leaves security stuck solving problems of capacity and capability with limited resources already burdened with too many technologies, too many alerts, and too much to do. This combined spending will include security outsourcing, managed security services, security consultants and integrators, and security automation technologies.

Read on to see security vendors’ and experts’ opinions on what a career in infosec will look like next year.