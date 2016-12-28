How to make sure your data doesn’t crash and burn

Put your data in an upright position

The dangers of public Wi-Fi are already well known, but the security issues of in-flight Internet connection are still somewhat obscure. Typically there's no password protection on the Wi-Fi connection, so persons with malicious intent can intercept data that’s being transmitted on the wireless network quite easily.

Airplanes are unique hacking grounds more dangerous than airports or coffee shops, as they cram passengers in one small space for hours. This gives plenty of time and opportunity for hackers to access all data that’s being transmitted over open networks. Passengers who do online banking, shopping or business emailing are especially vulnerable to identity and data theft.

Devices such as WiFi Pineapple are accessible to anyone and are particularly dangerous on flights. The Pineapple, which is small enough to be stored in someone’s carry on, could be used as a pretend Wi-Fi connection so when a user connects to Wi-Fi, they are actually connecting to a device capable of hacking your private data. NordVPN provides 10 tips to better secure your data.