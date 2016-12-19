Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

There's Still Time! Go Here For Last Minute Deals That Will Ship Fast - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

last min deals
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Procrastination has once again turned into desperation. "Maybe I could whittle a pan flute from those broken chair legs in the basement", you're thinking. Snap out of it! Stay calm and remind yourself that with just a few minutes on Amazon right now you can still snag great gifts for anyone left on your list, and have them at your doorstep with plenty of time to gift wrap. Amazon's "last minute deals" page right here features great deals in almost any department, guaranteed by Amazon to arrive by Christmas. You need Amazon Prime to take advantage of free 2-day shipping, so if you don't have a membership, take a minute to sign up for a free 30 day trial and feel the weight lift from your shoulders. But do it soon -- once the 2-day window closes, things will get ugly. Breathe deeply and go get the job done: See Amazon's Last Minute Deals.

This story, "There's Still Time! Go Here For Last Minute Deals That Will Ship Fast - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Amazon's Last Minute Deals Page

    Learn more
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
iphone security
Switch from Yahoo Mail to Gmail, and turn your phone into a physical key

Yahoo suffered the world's biggest hack on 1 billion users. Google is the safest choice for personal...

hdmi cloner
23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed -

Clone video from virtually any video device including game consoles and DVD/Blu-ray. With the push of a...

Graphic image of people running in rainbow lens
Hackers get around AI with flooding, poisoning and social engineering

Machine learning technologies can help companies spot suspicious user behaviors, malicious software,...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
coopers tools
Free security tools to support cyber security efforts

There are enough quality gratis cyber security tools among the differing security product categories to...

hdmi cloner
23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed -

Clone video from virtually any video device including game consoles and DVD/Blu-ray. With the push of a...

trump hat
Trump threatens electronic rights, EFF warns

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is advising the tech sector to use end-to-end encryption for every...

eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPN services for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...