Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

15% off Zeceen Metal USB Lightning Cable, Virtually Indestructible and Weather Resistant - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

metal lightning cable
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Unparalleled speed and strength. If that's what you're looking for in your next USB Lightning cable, then consider this one from Zeceen which is made with a sturdy Zinc alloy Connector and a high-strength yet fully flexible stainless steel jacket spring wire – a design that promises not to disintegrate even under extreme conditions like bad weather or rough handling. Zeceen also promises a 12-month satisfaction guarantee. Its typical list price of $19.99 on Amazon has been reduced 15% to $16.97 for this virtually unbreakable 3.3-foot cable. See it on Amazon.

This story, "15% off Zeceen Metal USB Lightning Cable, Virtually Indestructible and Weather Resistant - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • ZECEEN Metal USB Lightning Cable

    MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
iphone security
Switch from Yahoo Mail to Gmail, and turn your phone into a physical key

Yahoo suffered the world's biggest hack on 1 billion users. Google is the safest choice for personal...

Graphic image of people running in rainbow lens
Hackers get around AI with flooding, poisoning and social engineering

Machine learning technologies can help companies spot suspicious user behaviors, malicious software,...

holiday mobile gadgets primary
Be on high alert for this holiday spam

Scam artists don't care if this is the time for giving. They see the holidays as an opportunity to find...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
coopers tools
Free security tools to support cyber security efforts

There are enough quality gratis cyber security tools among the differing security product categories to...

trump hat
Trump threatens electronic rights, EFF warns

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is advising the tech sector to use end-to-end encryption for every...

eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPN services for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...