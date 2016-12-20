2017 security predictions

Remain paranoid, err vigilant, with online security in 2017

You didn’t think we were going to say you can now relax your security awareness training, did you?

Remember those Nigerian prince scams? They almost seem quaint now, but 2017 might put a new spin on them that could set security awareness training back years.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, calls the scam CEO fraud, saying it will be an epidemic equaling the ransomware plague we are suffering now. This time around these cyber gangs are really in Nigeria, but they have climbed up the criminal food chain and CEO fraud is their new focus.

“Train your high-risk users within an inch of their lives,” he warns.

Oh great.

