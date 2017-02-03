Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off LilGadgets Premium Children's Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with SharePort - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

lil gadgets untangled pro
Credit: Amazon
More like this

These highly rated & multi-award winning Bluetooth headphones from LilGadgets are designed for kids. The Untangled Pro offers several fun color options, is durably constructed out of a high quality polycarbonate & stainless steel, and is covered with comfortable SoftTouch fabric. Fully charged, the Untangled Pro has a generous 12 hour battery life with 180 hours on standby. It features a 93db volume limiter for safe listening, and an integrated "SharePort" that lets multiple headphones connect and listen along. Each pair comes with a high quality microfiber travel pouch, a four foot premium nylon braided 3.5 millimeter audio cable with an inline microphone and a micro-USB charging cable. They are currently rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,700 people (84% rate 5/5 stars: read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $64.95 has been reduced 23% to $49.95. See them on Amazon.

If Bluetooth isn't a priority, LilGadgets makes a wired version that is currently listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon for just $21.95 -- 27% off its typical list price. Same comfortable & durable design, and features the volume limiter with Shareport as well. See the Connect+ wired headphones on Amazon here.

This story, "23% off LilGadgets Premium Children's Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with SharePort - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • LilGadgets Untangled Pro Premium Children's Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with SharePort - Black

    $49.95 MSRP $64.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • LilGadgets Connect+ Premium Volume Limited Wired Headphones with SharePort for Children - Blue

    $21.95 MSRP $29.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
Scott Dixon 2015 Indianapolis 500
Details on 200,000 racing fans exposed by IndyCar

Chris Vickery, a security researcher for MacKeeper, recently discovered an open Rsync server hosting...

erase blackboard wipe
MongoDB ransom attacks continue to plague administrators

Earlier this month, Salted Hash reported on a surge in attacks against publicly accessible MongoDB...

eliminate insider threats 1
How to eliminate insider threats

Mike McKee, CEO OF ObserveIT, lists some tips to help organizations quickly jump on any irregularities...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 underattack
How to secure Active Directory

Russell Rice, senior director of product management at Skyport Systems, provides some ways IT...

raspberry pi power
33% off CanaKit 5V 2.5A Raspberry Pi 3 Power Supply / Adapter / Charger - Deal

The CanaKit 2.5A Raspberry Pi power supply / adapter has been specially designed and tested for the new...

internet of things
RSA 2017: The Internet of Things security threat

RSA Conference 2017 will take on the threat posed by the internet of things, something that was...

Russia
Obama-led sanction accidentally hampered U.S. tech firms in Russia

Sanctions imposed by former President Obama on Russia for hacking during the U.S. election had an...