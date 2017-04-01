Now through April 7th Amazon Will Pay You $4.99 To Buy a Dash Button For $.99 - Deal Alert

Now through April 7th, to celebrate the Amazon Dash Button's 2nd birthday, you can buy a Dash Button for $0.99 and receive a $4.99 credit after your first button push to place an order. My math skills are rusty, but that appears to be a good deal if you're thinking of trying one out. Amazon Dash is a simple Wi-Fi connected gadget that lets you order your favorite things with just the push of a button. Keep it by your washing machine, your pet food, or in the bathroom closet. When you notice you're running low, just press the button and Amazon ships it right out. Each button gets tied to a specific product from Amazon's library of over 200 brands, in categories such as (click each category to see samples) household supplies, beverage & grocery, health & personal care, beauty products, pets, kids & baby, and more. Access this deal on Amazon and use code DASHBDAY at checkout.

