Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Now through April 7th Amazon Will Pay You $4.99 To Buy a Dash Button For $.99 - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

dash button
More like this

Now through April 7th, to celebrate the Amazon Dash Button's 2nd birthday, you can buy a Dash Button for $0.99 and receive a $4.99 credit after your first button push to place an order. My math skills are rusty, but that appears to be a good deal if you're thinking of trying one out. Amazon Dash is a simple Wi-Fi connected gadget that lets you order your favorite things with just the push of a button. Keep it by your washing machine, your pet food, or in the bathroom closet. When you notice you're running low, just press the button and Amazon ships it right out. Each button gets tied to a specific product from Amazon's library of over 200 brands, in categories such as (click each category to see samples) household suppliesbeverage & groceryhealth & personal carebeauty productspetskids & baby, and more. Access this deal on Amazon and use code DASHBDAY at checkout

This story, "Now through April 7th Amazon Will Pay You $4.99 To Buy a Dash Button For $.99 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Amazon Dash Buttons

    MSRP $4.99
    Learn more
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
40% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

security cameras
Insecure security cameras sound like a joke, but aren’t

They’re an example of big tech companies’ failure to take security seriously.

broken key
API flaws said to have left Symantec SSL certificates vulnerable to compromise

Over the weekend, Chris Byrne, an information security consultant and instructor for Cloud Harmonics,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
1 picture that key
7 sexy high-tech enterprise ‘surveillance engineering’ techniques that

7 ways criminal hackers use high-tech surveillance—sometimes with a social engineering element—to tap...

tv mount
39% off Cheetah Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount, Fits 20-75-Inch TVs - Deal

The universal design of this mount fits most 20-75" TVs up to VESA 600 x 400 and 165lbs. This bundle...

cable management
60% off YOCOU 5-Channel Cable Management System, 6-piece - Deal Alert

Twisted, tangled cords and wires are an eyesore. Organize your space with this simple 6-piece cable...

road man lights legs
Non-malware attacks grow – there are tools for IT security to fight back with

More and more attackers are carrying out their work without using malware so they can evade detection...