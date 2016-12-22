Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

tire guage
More like this

This tire pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light, and doubles as a vehicle emergency tool with LED flashlight, car window breaker, seat belt cutter, and red safety light.  It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $20 has been reduced 46% to just $10.87. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge

    $10.87 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
iphone security
Switch from Yahoo Mail to Gmail, and turn your phone into a physical key

Yahoo suffered the world's biggest hack on 1 billion users. Google is the safest choice for personal...

mans eye with raised eyebrow dv360013e
14 eyebrow-raising things Google knows about you

Some are fascinating, others are frightening, but here's how to find out what Google has on you.

Graphic image of people running in rainbow lens
Hackers get around AI with flooding, poisoning and social engineering

Machine learning technologies can help companies spot suspicious user behaviors, malicious software,...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
report card c minus
Cybersecurity confidence gets a C- . How to improve your grade in 2017

Many security professionals feel less than certain about their own cyber defenses. Research firm...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...

quantum computing
Experts split on how soon quantum computing is coming, but say we should start

Whether quantum computing is 10 years away -- or is already here -- it promises to make current...

1 shortage
What the infosec jobs sector will look like in 2017

Security experts believe smaller IT companies will outsource parts of their security.