Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

Vacu Vin Wine Saver
More like this

The Wine Saver is a vacuum pump that extracts the air from an opened wine bottle and re-seals it using a rubber stopper. The airtight vacuum inhibits the oxidation process that is responsible for the deterioration of wine. The vacuum is created by placing a stopper into the neck of the opened bottle and pumping it until resistance is detectable. The pump incorporates a patented 'click' mechanism that indicates when a sufficient airtight environment has been established. Currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,900 people (read reviews). It's discounted 42% on Amazon, so you can get it right now for just $9

This story, "42% off Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with 2 x Vacuum Bottle Stoppers - Black

    $8.99 MSRP $15.50
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
iphone security
Switch from Yahoo Mail to Gmail, and turn your phone into a physical key

Yahoo suffered the world's biggest hack on 1 billion users. Google is the safest choice for personal...

Graphic image of people running in rainbow lens
Hackers get around AI with flooding, poisoning and social engineering

Machine learning technologies can help companies spot suspicious user behaviors, malicious software,...

holiday mobile gadgets primary
Be on high alert for this holiday spam

Scam artists don't care if this is the time for giving. They see the holidays as an opportunity to find...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
coopers tools
Free security tools to support cyber security efforts

There are enough quality gratis cyber security tools among the differing security product categories to...

trump hat
Trump threatens electronic rights, EFF warns

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is advising the tech sector to use end-to-end encryption for every...

eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPN services for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...