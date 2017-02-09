Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
30% off Microsoft Foldable Keyboard for iOS, Android, and Windows devices - Deal Alert

folding keboard
This folding keyboard from Microsoft pairs with any combination of 2 iPads, iPhones, Android, Windows tablets, and Windows Phones. It features a water repellent keyset and fabric to protect against accidents. Unfold to turn on, and fold to turn off. Pairs quickly and reliably with Bluetooth 4.0 technology. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 3 months on a single charge. It currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) from nearly 200 reviewers, and its list price of $100 is currently reduced to $70. See the discounted Microsoft keyboard now on Amazon.

This story, "30% off Microsoft Foldable Keyboard for iOS, Android, and Windows devices - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard

    $69.84 MSRP $100.00
