20% off Litom Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Lights, 2 Pack - Deal Alert

solar security light
This Amazon #1 best selling solar security light is super bright and easy to install wherever you need it. It features 3 modes: (1) Always on, (2) Dim until motion is detected, and (3) Off until motion is detected. It's designed with a large sensor that will detect motion over a larger distance, and 20 LED lights that the company claims are larger and more powerful than the competition offers. Being weatherproof, this is a light you can mount anywhere you need it outdoors. The Liton outdoor motion sensing light averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,800 people (see reviews), and a 2-pack is currently being offered at $31.99, a 20% discount over its typical list price of $39.99. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "20% off Litom Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Lights, 2 Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

