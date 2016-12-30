Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

phone repair kit
More like this

Save money by repairing your own device. This 17-piece tool set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 490 people (read reviews), and is discounted 42% off its typical list price. The 17-piece kit works with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and more. It includes several hard to find tools, constructed of heavy duty materials and lightly magnetized to make the job easier.

- All-metal screwdriver
- 12 metal bits 
- 2 nylon pry bars 
- Sim card ejector
- Small suction cup 
- Durable, handy carrying case

The set typically lists for $25 but is currently discounted down to $14.50. See the discounted 17-piece smartphone repair kit now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • 17-Pc Precision Magnetic Smartphone Tool Set

    $14.50 MSRP $24.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
ransomware at your service 4
Ransomworm: the next level of cybersecurity nastiness

As if holding your data hostage and seeking cash payment weren’t harsh enough, security experts foresee...

usb hub
67% off Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual Power Switches - Deal Alert

The thin, lightweight design makes this hub a great travel companion to expand one USB 3.0 port into...

wemo smart plug
40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

Plug in a Wemo Switch, download the free app, and start controlling your lights and appliances from...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 online cart
Best and worst online retailers for security

Now that the shopping is done, let's take a look at who made the naughty or nice list for security...

security detection monitoring
4 information security threats that will dominate 2017

Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated and collaborative with every coming year. To combat the...

data center down
Tech outages of 2016 and how to prevent them in 2017

To avoid unexpected downtime, BigPanda recommends that companies take the following steps to ensure the...

5508433134 20ac508937 o
The US has sanctioned Russia over election hacking

The U.S. government has sanctioned Russia's main two intelligence agencies, four military intelligence...