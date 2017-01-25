Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

5port hdmi splitter
More like this

This highly rated splitter from Kinivo takes 5 HDMI inputs from your various devices, and outputs them to one HDMI connection. Ideal for TVs that just don't have that many HDMI inputs. 501BN will automatically switch to the currently active input source if there is only one active input. If there are multiple active inputs, you can simply select using the IR remote or using the selector button on the unit itself. Supports video up to 1080p and 3D as well. The item currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 9,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 33% to $39.99.

This story, "33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Kinivo 501BN Premium 5 port High speed HDMI switch with IR wireless remote and AC Power adapter - supports 3D, 1080p

    $39.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

hd antenna
36% off 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna With 50 Miles Range - Deal Alert

This highly rated super thin antenna receives free broadcast High Definition TV signals (such as ABC,...

sandisk storage
34% off SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB - Deal Alert

A flash drive, reinvented. With the SanDisk Connect Stick in your pocket, in your bag or across the...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Wi-Fi security
How to defend against the latest Wi-Fi security threats

You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your...

panasonic earbuds
28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal

If you believe the reviewers on Amazon (and there are over 39,000 reviews), you may not find a better...

161011 note7 100686926 orig
US safety agency wants improved safety standards for batteries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that industry needs to learn from the Galaxy...

Wi-Fi security
How to defend against the latest Wi-Fi security threats

You’ve hardened your network against all the common weaknesses, now we’ll show you how to take your...