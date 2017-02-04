Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

ihome ipl23v2
Credit: Amazon
More like this

iHome's iPL23 is compatible with iPhones 5, 6 and 7 (including Plus models), features premium speakers, a Lightning charging dock, FM radio, and alarm clock in one compact device. This handy radio clock charges Lightning-capable iPhone and iPod devices, while letting you wake or sleep to your favorite songs, podcasts, audio books or FM radio station. Gradual wake/sleep function slowly increases or decreases volume as you drift off, or come to. A USB port allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad or Apple Watch as well. The iPL23 in black has been discounted 25% from $79.95 to $59.95.

This story, "25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • iHome iPL23 Stereo FM Clock Radio with Lightning Dock Charge/Play for iPhone 5/5S 6/6Plus 7/7Plus with USB Out to Charge any USB Device -Black

    $59.95 MSRP $79.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

seagate expansion 1.5tb
21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert

With no software to install, the Expansion Portable drive is ready to use immediately. Simply attach...

sandisk ixpand flash drive
33% off SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad - Deal Alert

The perfect companion for your iPhone, the iXpand Flash Drive lets you free up space on your iPhone,...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 underattack
How to secure Active Directory

Russell Rice, senior director of product management at Skyport Systems, provides some ways IT...

kaboom election hacking
Hacking the 2016 election: A timeline

Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election played out in a series of hacks taking place over...

microsoft stock campus building
Microsoft will likely fix Windows SMB denial-of-service flaw on Patch Tuesday

Microsoft will likely wait until February 14 to fix a publicly disclosed vulnerability in the SMB...

putin22
UK defense secretary urges NATO to fend off Russian cyberattacks

The U.K.’s defense secretary is accusing Russia of using cyber attacks to “disable” democratic...