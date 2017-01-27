Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
69% off Omaker M4 Portable Bluetooth Shower and Outdoor Speaker with 12 Hour Playtime - Deal Alert

shower speaker
The M4 speaker from Omaker is IP54 rated, so its rugged splash, shock and dustproof design makes it ideal for shower and outdoor use. The latest Bluetooth 4.0 technology helps it pair quickly with your device (tap-to-pair with NFC capable devices) and maintain a long 33-foot connection range. Crystal clear sound quality and robust bass is realized through a 3W audio driver and passive subwoofer. The M4 is capable of producing 12 hours of music at 80% volume, up to three times longer than similar-sized portable speakers. It  fully recharges in just 3 hours using an included Micro USB cable. The unit averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,800 people on Amazon (read reviews), many of which report sound quality that rivals more expensive speakers. Amazon indicates that its list price has been reduced significantly to just $27.99. See the discounted Omaker M4 speaker now on Amazon.

This story, "69% off Omaker M4 Portable Bluetooth Shower and Outdoor Speaker with 12 Hour Playtime - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

