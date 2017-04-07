Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Today get 36% off JBL Flip 3 Splash Proof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

The all-purpose, all-weather companion JBL Flip 3 is the next generation wireless speaker in the award-winning Flip series. It is a comprehensive portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful, room-filling stereo sound everywhere. This ultra-compact speaker is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers up to 10 hours of continuous playtime. Sporting a durable, splashproof fabric and available in 8 vibrant colors, Flip 3 is the all-purpose, all-weather companion that integrates music into every aspect of your life - from tabletop to poolside, from sunny mornings to rainy nights. Flip 3 also features a built-in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear conference calls, and JBL Connect technology that can wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.  The JBL Flip 3 Speaker averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from 3,200+ people on Amazon (read reviews) and its typical list price of $99.50 is currently reduced to just $63.99.

This story, "Today get 36% off JBL Flip 3 Splash Proof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

