25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition - Deal Alert

Convenient, discreet and easy to install, extended Wi-Fi coverage is just an outlet away with the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. Boost your Wi-Fi for mobile devices and connect a wired device such as Smart TVs or game consoles. Boost your existing network range & speed, delivering Wi-Fi up to 300Mbps. External antennas provide better Wi-Fi coverage and higher speed, while the convenient wall-plug design saves space. It works with any standard Wi-Fi router & is ideal for keeping your mobile devices connected as you move throughout your home.  With nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 25% to $29.99.  See the discounted NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition (EX2700)

    $29.99 MSRP $39.99
