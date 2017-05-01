Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

landscape lights

If you're looking for curb appeal after the sun goes down, or an added element of safety along pathways, you may want to consider this deal. This stylish set of 8 landscape lights is solar powered and designed for all-weather operation. Its internal batteries charge during the day, and is completely removable and replaceable if needed (standard rechargeable AA's). The list price of $43.99 has been reduced by 43% to just $24.90 for a set of 8. And right now an additional 10% off coupon can be applied at checkout as well. See the discounted Moonrays solar landscape lights now on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Moonrays 91381 Payton Solar LED Plastic Path Light, 2X-Brighter, 8-Pack, Black

    $24.90 MSRP $43.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
multidevice keyboard
44% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

label maker
57% off Brother P-Touch PTM95 Label Maker - Deal Alert

The PTM95 P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and...

microfiber cloth
33% off MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths For Screens and Other Delicate

This extremely soft, high-quality and machine-washable microfiber material absorbs and safely removes...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
us security
Dan Geer: Cybersecurity is 'paramount national security risk'

Cybersecurity and the future of humanity “are conjoined now,” according to In-Q-Tel’s Dan Geer. The...

blue monotone collage of financial elements
Finance and government veteran Mark Morrison joins OCC as chief security

OCC will look to Morrison to implement security best practices and to minimize risk.

cog systems d4 secure htc a9 splash screen
NSA suggests using virtualization to secure smartphones

The U.S. National Security Agency is now suggesting government departments and businesses should buy...

griffin
20% off Site-Wide At Griffin.com With Code, For Mother's Day - Deal Alert

Protect, power and connect Mom's tech with products from Griffin. Get 20% off anything you find at...