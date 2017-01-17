Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

flashlight
More like this

Heavy duty, compact and tough as nails. Perhaps the last flashlight you'll ever need. That's how J5 Tactical describes their V1-Pro. A super bright 300 lumens LED produces an intense beam of light up to 600 feet with high, low and strobe modes. It can take a beating, is weather resistant, and works for hours on a single AA battery. With nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.95 has been reduced by 50% to $14.95. See the discounted J5 Tactical V1-Pro flashlight now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • J5 Tactical V1-Pro Flashlight - The Original 300 Lumen Ultra Bright, LED 3 Mode Flashlight

    $14.95 MSRP $29.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

New Year's resolution: ‘I will eliminate passwords’ in 2017
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

tire guage
51% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

This pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
plastic soldiers
Report: Attacks based on open source vulnerabilities will rise 20 percent this

As open source code becomes more prevalent in both commercial and home-grown applications, the number...

phaiser headphones
69% off Phaiser BHS-730 Bluetooth Sweatproof Sport Earbuds, Magnetic - Deal

8mm Speakers combined with Bluetooth 4.1 create super accurate HD sound with powerful bass. The...

data recovery ts
8 data storage and recovery tips

Data storage experts share their advice regarding the best ways for small and midsized businesses to...

Samsung SmartCam snh 1011
Critical flaw lets hackers take control of Samsung SmartCam cameras

The popular Samsung SmartCam security cameras contain a critical remote code execution vulnerability...