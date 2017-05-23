58% off RAVPower Portable Multi-Functional Power Bank with 9000mAh Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug - Deal Alert

The RAVPower Savior 9000mAh portable charger has both a built built-in Apple Lightning Connector and a foldable two prong wall plug so you don't need to bring an extra cable to charge your Apple Device. The additional USB output is 1A & Lightning output is 2.4A - this means you can have incredible charging speeds up to 3.4A

This unit currently receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews). It is currently discounted by 58% from it listed price of $99.99. Check out the buying options to purchase this now for $41.99 on Amazon

