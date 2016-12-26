Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

53% off Inateck USB 3.0 Dual-Bay Hard Drive Cloning Station - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

hdd clone
More like this

This gadget from Inateck will duplicate any 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch SATA HDD/SSD drive quickly and automatically without the need for a computer, by just pushing a button. Once cloning has started, an LED indicator shows you 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% completion status. Or don't kick off the cloning process, and the unit allows you to move files freely between drives as you would an external HDD/SSD. Built-in safeguards protect against overheating, overvoltage, current leaks, short circuits, peak voltage, and other disturbances to ensure safe data access and transfers. The unit currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 720 customers (read reviews). With a typical list price of $79.99, this 53% off deal puts it at just $37.99. See the discounted Inateck HDD/SSD cloning station now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off Inateck USB 3.0 Dual-Bay Hard Drive Cloning Station - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Inateck USB 3.0 to SATA Dual-Bay USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station with Offline Clone Function for 2.5 Inch & 3.5 Inch HDD SSD SATA (SATA I/ II/ III) Support 2x 8TB & UASP, Tool-free

    $37.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
iphone security
Switch from Yahoo Mail to Gmail, and turn your phone into a physical key

Yahoo suffered the world's biggest hack on 1 billion users. Google is the safest choice for personal...

hdmi cloner
23% off HDMI Cloner Box for Gaming or HD Video Stream Capture, No PC needed -

Clone video from virtually any video device including game consoles and DVD/Blu-ray. With the push of a...

moving day 900x600
The 15 best job markets for IT security specialists

Here is a look at the top 15 job markets for information security professionals, according to the...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
A paranoid user with a laptop computer looks around suspiciously. [credit: Thinkstock]
Remain paranoid, err vigilant, with online security in 2017

You didn’t think we were going to say you can now relax your security awareness training, did you?

cybersecurity budgets
Corporate boards aren't prepared for cyberattacks

CEOs, board members need to bone up on cybersecurity and not leave those matters to CIOs, analyst says

wemo smart plug
40% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

Plug in a Wemo Switch, download the free app, and start controlling your lights and appliances from...

nest camera
15% off Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera - Deal Alert

With Nest Cam Indoor, you can check in -- even when you’re out. 24/7 live streaming. No dead batteries....