Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

68% off Carllte Omnidirectional Condenser Lapel Microphone - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

lapel mic
More like this

The Carllte Omnidirectional lapel mic has an extra long 59-inch cable and TRRS 3.5mm Jack, making it compatible with most phones, tablets and computers and suitable for a wide range of applications from live-streaming to kareoke. It is made from professional grade polished and protected steel, and captures crystal clear audio without batteries or external power. It averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviewers (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its $40 list price has been reduced by 68% to just $13.

This story, "68% off Carllte Omnidirectional Condenser Lapel Microphone - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Carllte Professional #1 Best Lavalier Lapel Microphone Omnidirectional Condenser Mic for Apple IPhone Android & Windows Smartphones,Youtube,Interview,Karaoke, Studio,Video Recording,Noise Cancelling Mic

    $12.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
w 2 form
IRS to delay tax refunds as a security precaution

Refunds for more than 40 million low-income families could be delayed by the IRS this year, as the tax...

06 vpn
Your favourite VPN app is harvesting your personal information

​An analysis of hundreds of Android virtual private network (VPN) apps has found that 18 per cent do...

Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
zero fan
New trends in zero-day vulnerabilities

Best practices to mitigate the risks of zero day vulnerabilities

Trump Twitter
Trump administration is giving us a good lesson on Twitter security

Several recent incidents involving U.S. President Donald Trump's administration can teach users...

o2 meter
36% off iHealth Oxygen level, Pulse rate, and Perfusion Index Monitor - Deal

This oximeter gives you gives you fast, accurate vitals sign readings. Measure, track, and share your...

nissan leaf autonomous drive
How to protect your data, your vehicles, and your people against automotive

CSO explores the vulnerabilities and risks of automotive cyber-attacks and methods for securing your...