Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

The powerful 20000mAh PowerCore 20100 from Anker weighs just 12.5 oz, but fully charges most phones and tablets to 100% several times over without needing to be recharged. It charges the iPhone 6s seven times, the Galaxy S6 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice. Industry leading output of 4.8 amps provides enough power to simultaneously charge any combination of devices at full speed. Surge protection, short circuit protection and more advanced safety features keep your devices safe. For additional peace of mind, the Anker PowerCore 20100 comes with an 18 month warranty and easily accessible customer service. It currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 9,200 people (84% rate it 5 stars -- read reviews). With a regular list price of $79.99, Amazon has it discounted by $46, making it available right now for just $33.99

This story, "58% off Anker Portable Charger PowerCore - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Anker 20000mAh PowerCore 20100 - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank

    $33.99 MSRP $40.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Healthcare records for sale on Dark Web
You Might Like
Most Popular
multidevice keyboard
44% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

Logitech has created a keyboard for your computer that also works with your tablet and smartphone. This...

owasp
Contrast Security responds to OWASP Top 10 controversy

Contrast Security has addressed the recent backlash over section A7 of the OWASP Top 10 list for 2017....

netflix
No, Netflix is not a victim of Ransomware

A security firm has claimed the recent issues facing Netflix and their series "Orange is the New Black"...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
us security
Dan Geer: Cybersecurity is 'paramount national security risk'

Cybersecurity and the future of humanity “are conjoined now,” according to In-Q-Tel’s Dan Geer. The...

masseffect game
33% off Mass Effect Andromeda For Amazon Prime Members - Deal Alert

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes you to the Andromeda galaxy, where you will lead our fight for a new home...

fitbit
Fitbit Offers Up To 50% off and Free Shipping For Mom's Day - Deal Alert

Motivate the women who motivate you. Add some extra inspiration to Mother's Day and get up to 50% off...

16 automation
Security automation is maturing, but many firms not ready for adoption

The security automation industry is still in its infancy, with most vendors just a year or two old, but...