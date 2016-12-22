Security Recruiter Directory

3P&T Security Recruiting



Our mission is to be the reliable, skilled, efficient information security recruiters that any firm can call upon for help. With our team of security and recruiting experts, we assure understanding and execution of each client's needs. Staffing for all types of information security positions, including executive/management level, for both full-time and contract roles.

Preston Pierce

CEO



Email: Preston@3PandT.com

Phone: 206-225-5611



Address:

24324 131st Ave Se

Snohomish, WA 98296

Acumin Consulting Ltd.



Acumin is an international cyber security and information risk management recruitment and executive search specialist. As part of the Red Snapper Group, we specialize in the provision of key cyber security and law enforcement skills across commercial and public sector clients. Information security & risk management; governance & compliance; cyber security; penetration testing, digital forensics/intrusion analysis; technical security; investigations; cyber-crime prevention; policing; sales engineering; sales & marketing and executive management. Ryan Farmer

Candidate Development Manager



Email: info@acumin.co.uk

Phone: 44(0) 20 7987 3838



Address:

Octavia House, 3rd Floor

50 Banner Street

Admirals Way

London EC1Y 8ST

UK

Alta Associates



Alta Associates is a leading executive search firm specializing in information security, IT risk management, governance, risk management, and compliance(GRC), and privacy. Alta performs retained searches for the most senior level executive roles in the industry and builds the teams that support them. CISO, Chief Information Risk Officer, SVP Enterprise Risk, Chief Privacy Officer, SVP of IAM, SVP of Governance and Controls, SVP of Technology Risk, Managing Director of Information Security, Head of Information Security Architecture, SVP Security Strategy. Joyce Brocaglia

Founder and CEO



Email: Joyce@altaassociates.com

Phone: 908-806-8442



Address:

8 Bartles Corner Rd., Suite 21

Flemington, NJ 08822

Argenta Talent Acquisition



We work with a variety of organizations filling security roles from foundation to sales. Heavily focused on team fit and flexible options. We advise and help our clients hire dedicated cyber security talent in accordance with the highest industry standards. CISO, Director of cyber security, sales & solutions engineers, security consultants, cyber security architects and analysts, cyber security account executives. We are always evolving and open to all verticals and projects. Argenta performs contingency or retained searches.

Kelley Barcus

President



Email: Kelley@ArgentaTalent.com

Phone: 970-769-0237



Address:

400 Bear Springs Ranch

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Barclay Simpson Corporate Governance Recruitment



A London-based specialist corporate governance recruiter, Barclay Simpson's Security and Resilience division fills permanent and contract security and resilience roles. We have a background of filling professional, leadership and management roles in a range of global locations. Our security and resilience practice covers information security, cyber security, business continuity, information risk, corporate security, technology risk, resilience, investigations, forensics, and intelligence. Barclay Simpson has offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Mark Ampleford

Divisional Director Security & Resilience



Email: ma@barclaysimpson.com

Phone: 44 207 936 2601



Address:

Bridewell Gate

9 Bridewell Place

London EC4V 6AW

UK

Benchmark Executive Search



Benchmark is an award winning national retained executive search firm based in Washington, DC & Dallas, TX that specializes in building boards and senior management teams. Our expertise and focus include security (cyber/corporate/homeland) and innovative technologies (cloud/analytics/IOT/mobile, etc). Fortune 1000: CISO, CSO, Chief Risk Officer, Board Member (risk/cyber/security chair). Private Equity backed growth companies: CEO and all their direct reports. Venture Capital backed growth companies: Board Member (Federal/IC/DoD chair), President/GM Public Sector, VP Federal Sales, VP BD.

Jeremy King

President



Email: jeremy@benchmarkes.com

Phone: 703-728-8506



Address:

Washington, DC

Blackmere Consulting



Blackmere Consulting is dedicated to recruitment of information security professionals. We work as a trusted partner in your business with focus on quality, speed and cost effectiveness. Blackmere's solutions include direct hire, consultants, contractors and contract-to-hire employees. CISO, Director of Information Security, information security auditors, malware engineers, cyber security researchers, control systems experts, identity & access management, network security, application security, mobile security, security compliance.

Domini Clark

Principal



Email: domini@blackmereconsulting.com

Phone: 208-932-2750





Curity



The Curity team is made up of 8 InfoSec veterans: Lance Miller, Robb Reck, Robert Hansen, Jack Daniel, Eddie Mize, Richard Stiennon, Laz and Jacob Torrey. We find the right opportunities for the right talent. If it touches InfoSec, we do it. CISO to Sales, and everything in between.

Lance Miller

Managing Partner



Email: lmiller@curitysec.com

Phone: 919-360-2781



Address:

5744 Poppy Way

Golden, CO 80403

Cyber 360, Inc.



Cyber 360 Inc. is a leading cybersecurity contract and fulltime staffing firm. We work with cybersecurity leaders, and their teams, struggling to hire skilled cybersecurity professionals to secure their systems and reduce data and privacy risk. Cyber 360 is a cybersecurity contract and fulltime placement firm dedicated to identifying and hiring the top 10% of cybersecurity professionals. Our bench and virtual bench combine to provide our clients with access to thousands of top candidates for short or long term contract assignments.

Mark Aiello

President



Email: mark.aiello@cyber360solutions.com

Phone: 781-451-0079



Address:

1600 Providence Hwy

Walpole, MA 02081

Cyber Exec



Cyber Exec is a boutique executive recruitment firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Chicago, and Shanghai. We are retained and exclusive. We seek, search, and deliver excellence in the U.S. and around the globe. Personal service, speed, agility and scale if necessary. C-Level and C-minus-one single searches: CEO, CTO, CIO, CISO, CDO, CFO, cyber wecurity. Board searches, high level global transfers, bulk assignments, speed sourcing and deployment, and custom, confidential work.

Jean-Louis Lam

Managing Partner



Email: jeanlouis@cyberexec.net

Phone: 954-849 1939



Address:

10496 Mission Bay Drive

Boca Raton, FL 33497

CyberSN



CyberSN dramatically decreases the frustration, time and cost associated with job searching and hiring for cyber security professionals. Through our unique technology platform we connect highly trained cyber security staffing specialists with job seekers and employers. SOC Analyst, Security Analyst, Risk Analyst, Security & Compliance Analyst, Incident Response Analyst, Security Engineer, Firewall Engineer/Architect, Security Network Engineer, End Point Security, Director of Security, Security Consultant, Security Architect, Security Manager, CISO

Deidre Diamond

Founder/CEO



Email: info@cybersn.com

Phone: 888-470-8011



Address:

Boston, MA and nationwide

Electus Cyber & Security (part of Electus Recruitment Solutions)



Electus Cyber and Security is dedicated to introducing leading cyber and information security specialists to the highest caliber organizations in the UK. We guarantee a consistent and quality service from a consultant with a genuine understanding of the cyber security space and your requirements. GRC, audit & advisory, networks and infrastructure, threat intelligence, vulnerability and pen testing

Nick Haaker

Lead Cyber & IA Talent Delivery Consultant



Email: nick@electusrecruitment.co.uk

Phone: 01202204095



Address:

Electus Cyber & Security

Richmond House

Richmond Hill

Bournemouth

Dorset

BH2 6EZ

UK

Empiric



Empiric was set up with the vision of being a consistently reliable and trusted agency and a leading global provider of specialist recruitment services. Offices in London, New York, Singapore and Glasgow. Our Information & Cyber Security Practice provides permanent, contract and interim solutions across the full information security spectrum, including GRC, SOC, Engineering, Architecture, Threat & Vulnerability, CISO Exec Search, Intelligence and Incident Response. Jason Waterman

Email: security@empiric.com

Phone: 0203 862 4405



Address:

1 Old Jewry

London, EC2R 8DN

UK

Evan Scott Group International



Evan Scott Group International is a retainer based executive search firm. The company has six partners, each with more than fifteen years of retainer based executive search experience. The firm is a member of The Homeland Defense and Security Council, Washington Chapter of USO and INFRAGARD. CSO, CISO, VP Business Development, INTEL, CPB, ICE, SOCOM – All Civilian Federal Agencies, DOD, VP Sales, Federal and Commercial, VP Sales - State and Local, VP Business Development - State and Local, VP Marketing, CEO, President/COO, CFO, VP Government and Public Affairs General Council, VP and GM, Federal Operations.

Evan Scott

President



Email: escott@evanscottgroup.com

Phone: 202-842-0441



Address:

1050 Connecticut Ave. NW, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20036

First Arrow Executive Search



First Arrow is an executive search firm that focuses on the intelligence, DOD and federal civilian community within the DC Metro area. First Arrow serves as a trusted partner to identify, evaluate, recruit and most importantly land the talent within a company. Information assurance, infosec, cybersecurity, ISR, geospatial, geoint, sigint, intelligence analysis, cloud computing, CBRNE, SETA, capture, BD and government relations. Shunil Joseph

Managing Partner



Email: sjoseph@firstarrowsearch.com

Phone: 703-987-7565





First Healthcare Cybersecurity Solutions



First provides commercial and federal healthcare organizations world-class professional services. Our deep expertise in healthcare technology and operations is an important attribute when hospitals look to engage cybersecurity talent with an understanding of their unique cultural, regulatory, and technical challenges. First specializes in health security assessments, security management solutions and core security services that stand in defiance with healthcare entities against unwanted internal and external threats and vulnerabilities. Samantha Ng

Director of Cybersecurity Recruiting



Email: sng@fcp.com

Phone: 602-334-9116



Address:

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, Ste 103-479

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Franklin Fitch



Franklin Fitch is a specialist recruitment company for the following areas: network, information security, server, database. Founded in 2011, Franklin Fitch is based in London and Frankfurt. We operate on the German and UK market. Steven Ewer

Email: s.ewer@franklinfitch.com

Phone: +44 203 696 7955



Address:

44-46 Offley Road

London, SW9 0LS

UK



2. OG

Walter-Kolb-Straße 9-11

60594, Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Ginkgo Search Partners



Ginkgo Search Partners is an international retained executive search firm operating in China and across Asia Pacific. We are managed in specialized industry practice groups and our expertise is covering senior management security positions. We are a true executive search and professional services firm, passionately devoted to your success. We help to recruit mid to senior level executives across the whole security structure in Asia including positions such as CISO, CSO, VP-level and department heads of security.

Oliver Liegel

Director Executive Search



Email: Oliver.Liegel@ginkgosearch.com

Phone: +86 18600617725



Address:

15/F, Office Building A

Parkview Green

9 Dongdaqiao Road

Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020

China

Glocomms



Glocomms is a niche brand of Phaidon International, which has won 40+ awards & is the third fastest growing agency in the U.S. The security & IT GRC team have the resources & specialization to deliver top talent — 300% faster than the avg. firm — to clients ranging from startups to top vendors and banks. The team excels across all areas, including ethical hacking, research, forensics, audit, sales, engineering, analysis, mgmt. consulting, & C-level. Each recruiter focuses in 1 area, to provide the network, knowledge & highest level of service as part of our customized, specialist approach.

Jacqueline Harris

Principal, Head of Cyber Security & IT GRC



Email: Jacqueline.Harris@Glocomms.com

Phone: 646-647-3948



Address:

622 Third Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10016

HireVergence



HireVergence’s talent acquisition specialists bring the value of years of diverse experience to your staffing and career development needs. As a full service IT staffing and recruiting firm with a focus on security, HireVergence is able to scale our offerings to meet our clients’ needs. Information security: security analyst, technical manager, CISO, director of security, penetration tester. Cyber security: forensic analyst, vulnerability researcher, computer crime investigator. Network infrastructure: systems engineer, network engineer, network analyst.

Julio Sanchez

Partner



Email: jsanchez@hirevergence.com

Phone: 813-289-5502 ext.102



Address:

9644 Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33626

HJA Fire and Security Ltd HJA Security was established in 1992 and recruits at all levels across all disciplines in the security industry, both nationally and internationally. The HJA Executive operation started in response to an increasing demand from clients and candidates for a service dedicated to senior positions. Fire systems, manned guarding, intruder alarm, security management, executive positions Mike Hurst

Director



Email: mike@hja.co.uk

Phone: 44 (0)845 644 6893



Address:

Talbot House

204-226 Imperial Drive

Rayners Lane

Middlesex HA2 7HH

UK

InfoSec People



InfoSec People provides specialist recruitment services and consultancy solutions in the information security, cyber and risk management sectors. Based in Cheltenham, UK, we place experienced and senior cyber security personnel with clients ranging from blue chip corporates to security SMEs. CISO, CSO and Heads of Security hires, security consultants including QSAs and CCPs, penetration testers, SOC and SIEM consultants as well as cyber pre-sales and sales directors

Chris Dunning-Walton

Managing Director



Email: chris@infosecpeople.co.uk

Phone: +4401242 507 100



Address:

Eagle Tower

Cheltenham, GL53 7PN

UK

ISE® Talent



We are exclusively dedicated to bringing superior information security talent to our clients. More than just a search firm, ISE® Talent serves as a trusted partner in identifying, evaluating, recruiting, and presenting top level candidates that fit our clients’ unique requirements. ISE® Talent specializes in executive-level and specialty-type leadership retained search, team-level contingency searches, emerging specializations, and critical security skillsets that translate across all industry verticals.

Marci McCarthy

CEO and Chairman



Email: info@isetalent.com

Phone: 404-920-8582 x.101



Address:

4062 Peachtree Road, Suite A-303

Atlanta, GA 30319

KnownFour KnownFour is a UK and Ireland based specialist information security recruiter. We combine our deep IT knowledge and dedicated team with a rigorous screening process, ensuring that each candidate we supply is both technically competent and has the highest ethical standards. We supply permanent and contract professionals across the whole security structure: Analysts & consultants, network security, Information Security Officer, cryptology, penetration testing, ethical hacking, IT Security Director, threat & vulnerability specialists, cloud security. Pip Hazelton

Infosec Practice Lead



Email:

Phone: +44 (0)203 741 8045



Address:

16 Upper Woburn Place

London

WC1H 0BS

L.J. Kushner and Associates LLC



L. J. Kushner and Associates, LLC is an executive recruitment firm specializing in the recruitment of management, technical, and sales professionals. Clients include Fortune 2000 companies, information security product companies and service providers, and enterprise software companies. CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics. Lee Kushner

President



Email: info@ljkushner.com

Phone: 732-577-8100



Address:

36 West Main St., Suite 302

Freehold, NJ 07728

LeznerGroup LTD LenznerGroup specializes in executive search and consulting services in security and technology risk management. LenznerGroup is recognized for partnering with Global 500, Fortune 1000, professional services and private sector organizations to recruit vetted, highly sought talent. Enterprise security, technology risk & compliance, privacy & mobility, cyber law, policy, digital investigation, forensics & incident response. Tracy Lenzner

Email: TAL@lenznergroup.com

Phone: 212-920-6155



Address:

5140 Main Street, Ste. 303-120

Williamsville, NY 14221

Manta Security Management Recruiters



As a U.S. veteran-owned & operated premier executive search and placement business, we are your greatest source of top talented leaders in the security management, loss prevention, personal protection or risk mitigation fields, enabling clients to build an efficient and productive team. We focus on identifying and presenting top-talented leadership candidates in security management, loss prevention, investigations, risk management and compliance roles for clients. We provide security management resume and coaching programs for candidates and job seekers. Tony Mangano

Principal



Email: success@manta1.net

Phone: 305-517-3664



Address:

6815 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 103-150

Miami, FL 33138

McCormick Group, The



The McCormick Group today is the largest independent, Washington, DC-based executive search firm and has been ranked as one of the top 25 largest executive search firms in the country based on revenue. The McCormick Group conducts searches for a broad range of security positions including: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Risk Officer, as well as Architects and niched technical experts.

Deborah Page

Principal - Technology & Security



Email: dpage@tmg-dc.com

Phone: 703-312-6749



Address:

1525 Wilson Blvd, Suite 500

Arlington VA 22209

McIntyre Associates



McIntyre Associates is a retained executive search boutique specializing at the intersection of cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS & security analytics. Clients range from venture capital and private equity funded startups to Fortune 500 and DoD companies seeking to monetize defense technology. We have quantifiable, successful experience in recruiting for all functions across the executive suite (CEO, CFO, CMO, VP HR, VP DevOps, etc.). Our highly specialized business model differs from most recruiting firms in that we deliver true management consulting value beyond recruiting. Jeff McIntyre

President



Email: jeff@mcassoc.com

Phone: 860-284-1000





Momentum Security Recruitment



Established as a security recruitment specialist, Momentum has offices in London, Stockholm and Dubai, UAE. Momentum Recruitment provides a quality focused recruitment service for the provision of security professionals across EMEA. Momentum specializes in the recruitment of professionals across the following sectors: Corporate Security, Integrated Security Systems (Manufacturers & Integrators), Retail Loss Prevention, Sales & Business Development professionals, Engineering, HSEQ, Defense & Homeland Security. Kelvyn Pearce

Director



Email: kelvynp@momentumsecurity.co.uk

Phone: 44 (0) 208 246 4222



Address:

3rd Floor, 17/19 Rochester Row

London SW1P 1JB

UK

nclav nclav (pronounced enclave) is an online marketplace designed specifically for companies who are searching for information security talent and for information security practitioners who are looking for a better way to find job opportunities. Domain experience search: Security operations, security engineering, security assessments and testing, physical & environmental security, legal, industrial control, identity management & access control, human resources, governance & risk management, cryptography, compliance. Johnathan Martinez

Founder, CEO



Email: contact@nclav.com







Niche Talent Finders



Niche Talent Finders is a boutique security search firm that provides professional recruiting and staffing services for mid-market and Fortune 500 companies. We are passionate about helping companies identify quality talent. NTF is committed to serving clients and professionals in the general IT, cybersecurity, IT security, GRC and ERP markets. Niche Talent Finders provides professional and executive search for cybersecurity and InfoSec talent within the financial services, advisory services, professional services, hi-tech and product industries.

Jeffrey Dellinger, HCS

President, Executive Search



Email: jdellinger@nichetalentfinders.com

Phone: 469-964-0649



Northwest Arkansas

103 W Champions Blvd.

Rogers, AR. 72758



Chicago

265 W Dekalb Drive

Maple Park, IL. 60151

Nicholson Search and Selection



Nicholson provides analysis, operational and strategic professionals in sales, consultancy, management and senior management positions. Many candidates come from the military, intelligence or police service. IT security/technology risk, information security/risk/assurance, physical & personal security & safety, fraud prevention Steve Davidson

Director of Security, Fraud and Threat Management



Email: steve.davidson@nicholsonintl.com

Phone: 44 (0)207 378 5890



Address:

4-8 Whites Grounds

Bermondsey Street

London SE1 3LA

UK

Pinnacle Placements



Pinnacle Placements is a nationally recognized search firm focused exclusively on filling security leadership and management roles. For 15 years, we have partnered with a variety of high-profile and prestigious organizations to efficiently tailor solutions for their unique security recruiting needs. Our search practice specializes in CSO, CISO, corporate security (all levels), physical security, risk management, information security, cybersecurity, contract security, sales and business development. We perform retained or exclusive contingency searches.

David Lammert

President



Email: david@pinnacleplacement.com

Phone: 415-495-7170



Address:

1479 Rhode Island St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

Potomac Recruiting Potomac Recruiting is a premier boutique contingency recruiting firm specializing in searches for companies in the national security marketplace. We have extensive experience in both the corporate and government sides of the national security/homeland security field. Our specialties include searches at the manager, director, VP and C-suite levels. We also staff hard to fill positions requiring security clearances (secret through TS/SCI with poly). Jenessa Hoffman

President



Email: jhoffman@potomacrecruiting.com

Phone: 703-535-3133



Address:

2200 Wilson Blvd. Suite 102-121

Arlington, VA 22201

Rayboy Insider Search



RayboyIS is an executive search firm laser focused on cloud/infrastructure (security, networking, storage, compute, virtualization). We limit our clients per category so we can recruit top talent from their competition. Our number one mission in life is to identify, recruit, and close the candidates our clients want to hire. Recruitment of executive management, sales, field engineering and marketing talent – commercial and federal – across North America. RayboyIS is solely focused on permanent hires with a variety of clients from Start-ups to F500. Our partnership model is flexible based on the client’s needs.

Mark Sasson

Talent Acquisition Consultant



Email: msasson@rayboyis.com

Phone: 215-275-1206



Address:

PO Box 551468

Davie FL 33355

Redbud



Redbud places exceptional InfoSec/cybersecurity professionals with great companies. Our security certified experts cultivate relationships with highly placeable information security candidates. We work only in the InfoSec space so we are able to understand the unique requirements of open InfoSec positions and the qualifications of candidates. We recruit InfoSec exclusively and specialize in placing candidates in positions, including, but not limited to, analyst, engineer, forensics, incident response, intrusion detection, architect, CISO, assurance/risk, penetration tester, ethical hacker, vulnerability management, and application security.

Debbie Henley

President



Email: info@redbudinfosec.com

Phone: 866-222-3870



Address:

Chicago, IL

Romack Inc.



Romack is a strategic information security sourcing firm specializing in the support of major direct clients as well as industry leading solution providers. Our focus is building strategic partnerships allowing us to leverage our virtual bench of consultants. Romack supports global initiatives which adds value to clients and contracted consultants. Data & collaboration security; end point security; application security; infrastructure protection; cloud security; identity and access management; security operations & incident response; risk, compliance and security management

Ken Wood

Director, Information Security



Email: kwood@romackinc.com

Phone: 972-573-3342



Address:

5525 MacArthur Blvd #550

Irving, TX, 75038

Secure Recruiting International Inc.



Secure Recruiting International is a full-service recruitment firm specializing in networking, storage and information security, with corporate clients that range from pre-IPO to Fortune 500. The company matches qualified professionals at every level including product sales, channel sales, systems sales engineers, security consultants and CSOs. Adam Schepps

President



Email: asecure@securerecruiting.com

Phone: 813-258-8303



Address:

3510 N San Miguel St., Suite 111

Tampa, FL 33629

Secure Source



With over a decade of working within the cybersecurity arena and having placed many of the most senior and specialized candidates within it, Secure Source is uniquely placed to offer information on market conditions and trends at a high level. All areas of cybersecurity (technical and non-technical). Information security & risk management, governance & compliance, cybersecurity, penetration testing, digital forensics/intrusion analysis, technical security, investigations, cybercrime prevention, policing, sales engineering, sales & marketing and executive management. Dan Hathaway

Director – Cyber Security Search



Email: dan.hathaway@secure-source.com

Phone: 01392 667392



Address:

3 Barnfield Crescent

Exeter, EX1 1QT

UK

secureITsource



SecureITsource, Inc. is a professional services firm that recruits full-time and contract consultants with a focus on identity and access management and privileged access management. Services to our clients include staff augmentation for strategy consulting, project management, architecture & design, engineering, and post-deployment support for the identity products that we support. Consultation, strategy, design, deployment, and training around the following solution suites: SailPoint, ForgeRock, CyberArk, Lieberman Software, CA, Oracle, RSA VIA, Bomgar, and Centrify, among others.

Ken Stone

President and CEO



Email: kstone@secureitsource.com

Phone: 678-438-9990



Address:

595 Fawn Glen Ct.

Roswell, GA 30075

Securitech Recruitment Solutions Ltd



Securitech was established in 2001 as a niche supplier of information security and risk candidates. The firm now recruits throughout the IT sector, and has a desk specializing in the placement of engineering staff. Risk analysis & management, developments of security policies and procedures & compliance, network & internet security, security administration and support, encryption & authentication, ethical hacking penetration testing, security officers and management, security cleared personnel Jon Neale

Email: careers@securitech.uk.com

Phone: 01444 417 944



Address:

Suite 7, The Priory

Syresham Gardens

Haywards Heath

West Sussex RH16 3BQ

UK

Security & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC



Security & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC is a retained recruiting firm that finds and places security management and financial investigative personnel. It has assisted corporate, industrial and manufacturing clients, financial institutions, insurance companies, and more. Corporate security management (CSOs), threat assessment specialists, executive protection, fraud and financial investigations, electronic investigations, anti-money laundering investigations, brand protection

Kathy Lavinder

Executive Director



Email: klavinder@siplacement.com

Phone: 301-229-6360



Address:

7710 Woodmont Avenue, #209.

Bethesda, MD 20814

Security Management Resources®, Inc.



Est. 1997 with 3 wholly-owned international offices, SMR’s sole focus is support of an organization’s security & risk related functions. Successful recruitment of executive & professional level security practitioners in over 55 different countries. Executive search & recruitment; organizational alignment; talent & market mapping; transition coaching & mentorship, in the field of security, information protection & cybersecurity, brand protection, investigation, business continuity & resiliency.

Jerry J. Brennan

Chief Executive



Email: jerry@smrgroup.com

Phone: 540-428-2020



Address:

19170 Springs Road

Jeffersonton, VA 22724

SecurityHeadHunter.com, Inc.



We have been recruiting security talent since 1990. What separates us from most other firms is we actually direct recruit candidates as opposed to using job boards. We are able to locate, recruit and present talent that most companies never know exist. We recruit mid to senior level information security and risk management talent. This includes individuals with hands-on technical skills, managers (all levels), C-level executives and any combination of this experience. Wils Bell

President



Email: Bell@SecurityHeadhunter.com

Phone: 407-365-2404



Address:

P.O. Box 620298

Oviedo, FL 32762

SecurityRecruiter.com



SecurityRecruiter.com serves clients globally in the realm of information security/cybersecurity, corporate security, risk management, compliance, governance, privacy and business intelligence. JeffSnyderCoaching.com provides career advancement services. Information security, cybersecurity, corporate security, converged logical/physical security, compliance, governance, IT risk management, enterprise risk management, privacy, business intelligence recruiting.

Jeffrey A. Snyder

President



Email: jeff@securityrecruiter.com

Phone: 719-686-8810



Address:

P.O. Box 398

Woodland Park, CO 80866

SilverBull



SilverBull is a full-service IT and cybersecurity recruiting and IT staffing firm. From CISO and executive-level security experts to specialists in the latest threat mitigation techniques, we’ll fill your organization’s information security gaps. As a full-service IT recruiting agency we don’t just identify the most highly-qualified candidates for our clients, we also help with: IT and cybersecurity recruiting, cybersecurity executive search, college recruitment process outsourcing (CRPO), and IT staffing.

Brandon Compagna

Operations Manager



Email: brandon@silverbull.co

Phone: 860-785-4801



Address:

945 Main Street, Suite 204

Manchester, CT 06040

SSR Personnel



SSR Personnel is a recruitment consultancy & executive search practice dedicated to the security, fire, health and safety sectors. SSR provides a global recruitment network for the attraction and retention of talent. Typical positions recruited include corporate security management, cybersecurity, security & fire systems product sales, retail and loss prevention, engineering & project management, investigations, audit, compliance, health and safety. Peter French

Managing Director



Email: pfrench@ssr-personnel.com

Phone: 44(0) 20 8626 3100



Address:

SUITE 7, James Yard

Larkshall Road

London E4 9UA

UK

Tiro Security



Tiro Security is a boutique security staffing and professional services firm. We provide clients with a trusted partner who can staff them with top security talent, or take on external security projects completed by our in-house technical staff. We focus on information security, servicing clients across various industries. We are very involved in the security community, serving on the board of CSA and as members of OWASP & ISSA, which is how we gain trust from and access to exclusive talent.

Kris Rides

Founder and CEO



Email: Kris.rides@tirosec.com

Phone: 424-216-8476



Address:

13101 W Washington Blvd #203

Los Angeles CA 90066