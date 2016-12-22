Looking for a qualified candidate or new job? CSO's security recruiter directory is your one-stop shop.
The recruiters listed below can help you find your next Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), or VP of Security and fill hard-to-hire positions in risk management, security operations, security engineering, compliance, application security, penetration testers, and computer forensics, among many others.
If you're a security recruiting firm, we want your information! Our goal is to provide the most complete recruiter resource available, but to do that we need your assistance. Please send the name, contact info and a few sentences about your company and its specialties to Amy Bennett (abennett@cxo.com).
Ready to get started? You can find a recruiter by name, location, or job title by entering it in the search box or use the arrows to sort the table columns and browse the complete listing.
Editor's note: Last updated 12/22/2016. We welcome your submissions.
Security Recruiters
|Company
|About
|Specialties
|Contact
|3P&T Security Recruiting
|Our mission is to be the reliable, skilled, efficient information security recruiters that any firm can call upon for help. With our team of security and recruiting experts, we assure understanding and execution of each client's needs.
|Staffing for all types of information security positions, including executive/management level, for both full-time and contract roles.
Preston Pierce
CEO
Email: Preston@3PandT.com
Phone: 206-225-5611
Address:
24324 131st Ave Se
Snohomish, WA 98296
|Acumin Consulting Ltd.
|Acumin is an international cyber security and information risk management recruitment and executive search specialist. As part of the Red Snapper Group, we specialize in the provision of key cyber security and law enforcement skills across commercial and public sector clients.
|Information security & risk management; governance & compliance; cyber security; penetration testing, digital forensics/intrusion analysis; technical security; investigations; cyber-crime prevention; policing; sales engineering; sales & marketing and executive management.
|Ryan Farmer
Candidate Development Manager
Email: info@acumin.co.uk
Phone: 44(0) 20 7987 3838
Address:
Octavia House, 3rd Floor
50 Banner Street
Admirals Way
London EC1Y 8ST
UK
|Alta Associates
|Alta Associates is a leading executive search firm specializing in information security, IT risk management, governance, risk management, and compliance(GRC), and privacy. Alta performs retained searches for the most senior level executive roles in the industry and builds the teams that support them.
|CISO, Chief Information Risk Officer, SVP Enterprise Risk, Chief Privacy Officer, SVP of IAM, SVP of Governance and Controls, SVP of Technology Risk, Managing Director of Information Security, Head of Information Security Architecture, SVP Security Strategy.
|Joyce Brocaglia
Founder and CEO
Email: Joyce@altaassociates.com
Phone: 908-806-8442
Address:
8 Bartles Corner Rd., Suite 21
Flemington, NJ 08822
|Argenta Talent Acquisition
|We work with a variety of organizations filling security roles from foundation to sales. Heavily focused on team fit and flexible options. We advise and help our clients hire dedicated cyber security talent in accordance with the highest industry standards.
|CISO, Director of cyber security, sales & solutions engineers, security consultants, cyber security architects and analysts, cyber security account executives. We are always evolving and open to all verticals and projects. Argenta performs contingency or retained searches.
Kelley Barcus
President
Email: Kelley@ArgentaTalent.com
Phone: 970-769-0237
Address:
400 Bear Springs Ranch
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
|Barclay Simpson Corporate Governance Recruitment
|A London-based specialist corporate governance recruiter, Barclay Simpson's Security and Resilience division fills permanent and contract security and resilience roles. We have a background of filling professional, leadership and management roles in a range of global locations.
|Our security and resilience practice covers information security, cyber security, business continuity, information risk, corporate security, technology risk, resilience, investigations, forensics, and intelligence. Barclay Simpson has offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai.
Mark Ampleford
Divisional Director Security & Resilience
Email: ma@barclaysimpson.com
Phone: 44 207 936 2601
Address:
Bridewell Gate
9 Bridewell Place
London EC4V 6AW
UK
|Benchmark Executive Search
|Benchmark is an award winning national retained executive search firm based in Washington, DC & Dallas, TX that specializes in building boards and senior management teams. Our expertise and focus include security (cyber/corporate/homeland) and innovative technologies (cloud/analytics/IOT/mobile, etc).
|Fortune 1000: CISO, CSO, Chief Risk Officer, Board Member (risk/cyber/security chair). Private Equity backed growth companies: CEO and all their direct reports. Venture Capital backed growth companies: Board Member (Federal/IC/DoD chair), President/GM Public Sector, VP Federal Sales, VP BD.
Jeremy King
President
Email: jeremy@benchmarkes.com
Phone: 703-728-8506
Address:
Washington, DC
|Blackmere Consulting
|Blackmere Consulting is dedicated to recruitment of information security professionals. We work as a trusted partner in your business with focus on quality, speed and cost effectiveness. Blackmere's solutions include direct hire, consultants, contractors and contract-to-hire employees.
|CISO, Director of Information Security, information security auditors, malware engineers, cyber security researchers, control systems experts, identity & access management, network security, application security, mobile security, security compliance.
Domini Clark
Principal
Email: domini@blackmereconsulting.com
Phone: 208-932-2750
|Curity
|The Curity team is made up of 8 InfoSec veterans: Lance Miller, Robb Reck, Robert Hansen, Jack Daniel, Eddie Mize, Richard Stiennon, Laz and Jacob Torrey. We find the right opportunities for the right talent.
|If it touches InfoSec, we do it. CISO to Sales, and everything in between.
Lance Miller
Managing Partner
Email: lmiller@curitysec.com
Phone: 919-360-2781
Address:
5744 Poppy Way
Golden, CO 80403
|Cyber 360, Inc.
|Cyber 360 Inc. is a leading cybersecurity contract and fulltime staffing firm. We work with cybersecurity leaders, and their teams, struggling to hire skilled cybersecurity professionals to secure their systems and reduce data and privacy risk.
|Cyber 360 is a cybersecurity contract and fulltime placement firm dedicated to identifying and hiring the top 10% of cybersecurity professionals. Our bench and virtual bench combine to provide our clients with access to thousands of top candidates for short or long term contract assignments.
Mark Aiello
President
Email: mark.aiello@cyber360solutions.com
Phone: 781-451-0079
Address:
1600 Providence Hwy
Walpole, MA 02081
|Cyber Exec
|Cyber Exec is a boutique executive recruitment firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in New York, Chicago, and Shanghai. We are retained and exclusive. We seek, search, and deliver excellence in the U.S. and around the globe. Personal service, speed, agility and scale if necessary.
|C-Level and C-minus-one single searches: CEO, CTO, CIO, CISO, CDO, CFO, cyber wecurity. Board searches, high level global transfers, bulk assignments, speed sourcing and deployment, and custom, confidential work.
Jean-Louis Lam
Managing Partner
Email: jeanlouis@cyberexec.net
Phone: 954-849 1939
Address:
10496 Mission Bay Drive
Boca Raton, FL 33497
|CyberSN
|CyberSN dramatically decreases the frustration, time and cost associated with job searching and hiring for cyber security professionals. Through our unique technology platform we connect highly trained cyber security staffing specialists with job seekers and employers.
|SOC Analyst, Security Analyst, Risk Analyst, Security & Compliance Analyst, Incident Response Analyst, Security Engineer, Firewall Engineer/Architect, Security Network Engineer, End Point Security, Director of Security, Security Consultant, Security Architect, Security Manager, CISO
Deidre Diamond
Founder/CEO
Email: info@cybersn.com
Phone: 888-470-8011
Address:
Boston, MA and nationwide
|Electus Cyber & Security (part of Electus Recruitment Solutions)
|Electus Cyber and Security is dedicated to introducing leading cyber and information security specialists to the highest caliber organizations in the UK. We guarantee a consistent and quality service from a consultant with a genuine understanding of the cyber security space and your requirements.
|GRC, audit & advisory, networks and infrastructure, threat intelligence, vulnerability and pen testing
Nick Haaker
Lead Cyber & IA Talent Delivery Consultant
Email: nick@electusrecruitment.co.uk
Phone: 01202204095
Address:
Electus Cyber & Security
Richmond House
Richmond Hill
Bournemouth
Dorset
BH2 6EZ
UK
|Empiric
|Empiric was set up with the vision of being a consistently reliable and trusted agency and a leading global provider of specialist recruitment services. Offices in London, New York, Singapore and Glasgow.
|Our Information & Cyber Security Practice provides permanent, contract and interim solutions across the full information security spectrum, including GRC, SOC, Engineering, Architecture, Threat & Vulnerability, CISO Exec Search, Intelligence and Incident Response.
|Jason Waterman
Email: security@empiric.com
Phone: 0203 862 4405
Address:
1 Old Jewry
London, EC2R 8DN
UK
|Evan Scott Group International
|Evan Scott Group International is a retainer based executive search firm. The company has six partners, each with more than fifteen years of retainer based executive search experience. The firm is a member of The Homeland Defense and Security Council, Washington Chapter of USO and INFRAGARD.
|CSO, CISO, VP Business Development, INTEL, CPB, ICE, SOCOM – All Civilian Federal Agencies, DOD, VP Sales, Federal and Commercial, VP Sales - State and Local, VP Business Development - State and Local, VP Marketing, CEO, President/COO, CFO, VP Government and Public Affairs General Council, VP and GM, Federal Operations.
Evan Scott
President
Email: escott@evanscottgroup.com
Phone: 202-842-0441
Address:
1050 Connecticut Ave. NW, 5th Floor
Washington, DC 20036
|First Arrow Executive Search
|First Arrow is an executive search firm that focuses on the intelligence, DOD and federal civilian community within the DC Metro area. First Arrow serves as a trusted partner to identify, evaluate, recruit and most importantly land the talent within a company.
|Information assurance, infosec, cybersecurity, ISR, geospatial, geoint, sigint, intelligence analysis, cloud computing, CBRNE, SETA, capture, BD and government relations.
|Shunil Joseph
Managing Partner
Email: sjoseph@firstarrowsearch.com
Phone: 703-987-7565
|First Healthcare Cybersecurity Solutions
|First provides commercial and federal healthcare organizations world-class professional services. Our deep expertise in healthcare technology and operations is an important attribute when hospitals look to engage cybersecurity talent with an understanding of their unique cultural, regulatory, and technical challenges.
|First specializes in health security assessments, security management solutions and core security services that stand in defiance with healthcare entities against unwanted internal and external threats and vulnerabilities.
|Samantha Ng
Director of Cybersecurity Recruiting
Email: sng@fcp.com
Phone: 602-334-9116
Address:
6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, Ste 103-479
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
|Franklin Fitch
|Franklin Fitch is a specialist recruitment company for the following areas: network, information security, server, database.
|Founded in 2011, Franklin Fitch is based in London and Frankfurt. We operate on the German and UK market.
|Steven Ewer
Email: s.ewer@franklinfitch.com
Phone: +44 203 696 7955
Address:
44-46 Offley Road
London, SW9 0LS
UK
2. OG
Walter-Kolb-Straße 9-11
60594, Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Ginkgo Search Partners
|Ginkgo Search Partners is an international retained executive search firm operating in China and across Asia Pacific. We are managed in specialized industry practice groups and our expertise is covering senior management security positions. We are a true executive search and professional services firm, passionately devoted to your success.
|We help to recruit mid to senior level executives across the whole security structure in Asia including positions such as CISO, CSO, VP-level and department heads of security.
Oliver Liegel
Director Executive Search
Email: Oliver.Liegel@ginkgosearch.com
Phone: +86 18600617725
Address:
15/F, Office Building A
Parkview Green
9 Dongdaqiao Road
Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100020
China
|Glocomms
|Glocomms is a niche brand of Phaidon International, which has won 40+ awards & is the third fastest growing agency in the U.S. The security & IT GRC team have the resources & specialization to deliver top talent — 300% faster than the avg. firm — to clients ranging from startups to top vendors and banks.
|The team excels across all areas, including ethical hacking, research, forensics, audit, sales, engineering, analysis, mgmt. consulting, & C-level. Each recruiter focuses in 1 area, to provide the network, knowledge & highest level of service as part of our customized, specialist approach.
Jacqueline Harris
Principal, Head of Cyber Security & IT GRC
Email: Jacqueline.Harris@Glocomms.com
Phone: 646-647-3948
Address:
622 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10016
|HireVergence
|HireVergence’s talent acquisition specialists bring the value of years of diverse experience to your staffing and career development needs. As a full service IT staffing and recruiting firm with a focus on security, HireVergence is able to scale our offerings to meet our clients’ needs.
|Information security: security analyst, technical manager, CISO, director of security, penetration tester. Cyber security: forensic analyst, vulnerability researcher, computer crime investigator. Network infrastructure: systems engineer, network engineer, network analyst.
Julio Sanchez
Partner
Email: jsanchez@hirevergence.com
Phone: 813-289-5502 ext.102
Address:
9644 Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
|HJA Fire and Security Ltd
|HJA Security was established in 1992 and recruits at all levels across all disciplines in the security industry, both nationally and internationally. The HJA Executive operation started in response to an increasing demand from clients and candidates for a service dedicated to senior positions.
|Fire systems, manned guarding, intruder alarm, security management, executive positions
|Mike Hurst
Director
Email: mike@hja.co.uk
Phone: 44 (0)845 644 6893
Address:
Talbot House
204-226 Imperial Drive
Rayners Lane
Middlesex HA2 7HH
UK
|InfoSec People
|InfoSec People provides specialist recruitment services and consultancy solutions in the information security, cyber and risk management sectors. Based in Cheltenham, UK, we place experienced and senior cyber security personnel with clients ranging from blue chip corporates to security SMEs.
|CISO, CSO and Heads of Security hires, security consultants including QSAs and CCPs, penetration testers, SOC and SIEM consultants as well as cyber pre-sales and sales directors
Chris Dunning-Walton
Managing Director
Email: chris@infosecpeople.co.uk
Phone: +4401242 507 100
Address:
Eagle Tower
Cheltenham, GL53 7PN
UK
|ISE® Talent
|We are exclusively dedicated to bringing superior information security talent to our clients. More than just a search firm, ISE® Talent serves as a trusted partner in identifying, evaluating, recruiting, and presenting top level candidates that fit our clients’ unique requirements.
|ISE® Talent specializes in executive-level and specialty-type leadership retained search, team-level contingency searches, emerging specializations, and critical security skillsets that translate across all industry verticals.
Marci McCarthy
CEO and Chairman
Email: info@isetalent.com
Phone: 404-920-8582 x.101
Address:
4062 Peachtree Road, Suite A-303
Atlanta, GA 30319
|KnownFour
|KnownFour is a UK and Ireland based specialist information security recruiter. We combine our deep IT knowledge and dedicated team with a rigorous screening process, ensuring that each candidate we supply is both technically competent and has the highest ethical standards.
|We supply permanent and contract professionals across the whole security structure: Analysts & consultants, network security, Information Security Officer, cryptology, penetration testing, ethical hacking, IT Security Director, threat & vulnerability specialists, cloud security.
|Pip Hazelton
Infosec Practice Lead
Email:
Phone: +44 (0)203 741 8045
Address:
16 Upper Woburn Place
London
WC1H 0BS
|L.J. Kushner and Associates LLC
|L. J. Kushner and Associates, LLC is an executive recruitment firm specializing in the recruitment of management, technical, and sales professionals. Clients include Fortune 2000 companies, information security product companies and service providers, and enterprise software companies.
|CSO, CISO, IT risk management, information security architects, governance and compliance, technical security subject matter experts (software security, application security, network security, identity and access management), penetration testers, and computer forensics.
|Lee Kushner
President
Email: info@ljkushner.com
Phone: 732-577-8100
Address:
36 West Main St., Suite 302
Freehold, NJ 07728
|LeznerGroup LTD
|LenznerGroup specializes in executive search and consulting services in security and technology risk management. LenznerGroup is recognized for partnering with Global 500, Fortune 1000, professional services and private sector organizations to recruit vetted, highly sought talent.
|Enterprise security, technology risk & compliance, privacy & mobility, cyber law, policy, digital investigation, forensics & incident response.
|Tracy Lenzner
Email: TAL@lenznergroup.com
Phone: 212-920-6155
Address:
5140 Main Street, Ste. 303-120
Williamsville, NY 14221
|Manta Security Management Recruiters
|As a U.S. veteran-owned & operated premier executive search and placement business, we are your greatest source of top talented leaders in the security management, loss prevention, personal protection or risk mitigation fields, enabling clients to build an efficient and productive team.
|We focus on identifying and presenting top-talented leadership candidates in security management, loss prevention, investigations, risk management and compliance roles for clients. We provide security management resume and coaching programs for candidates and job seekers.
|Tony Mangano
Principal
Email: success@manta1.net
Phone: 305-517-3664
Address:
6815 Biscayne Blvd., Ste. 103-150
Miami, FL 33138
|McCormick Group, The
|The McCormick Group today is the largest independent, Washington, DC-based executive search firm and has been ranked as one of the top 25 largest executive search firms in the country based on revenue.
|The McCormick Group conducts searches for a broad range of security positions including: Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Chief Risk Officer, as well as Architects and niched technical experts.
Deborah Page
Principal - Technology & Security
Email: dpage@tmg-dc.com
Phone: 703-312-6749
Address:
1525 Wilson Blvd, Suite 500
Arlington VA 22209
|McIntyre Associates
|McIntyre Associates is a retained executive search boutique specializing at the intersection of cybersecurity, enterprise SaaS & security analytics. Clients range from venture capital and private equity funded startups to Fortune 500 and DoD companies seeking to monetize defense technology.
|We have quantifiable, successful experience in recruiting for all functions across the executive suite (CEO, CFO, CMO, VP HR, VP DevOps, etc.). Our highly specialized business model differs from most recruiting firms in that we deliver true management consulting value beyond recruiting.
|Jeff McIntyre
President
Email: jeff@mcassoc.com
Phone: 860-284-1000
|Momentum Security Recruitment
|Established as a security recruitment specialist, Momentum has offices in London, Stockholm and Dubai, UAE. Momentum Recruitment provides a quality focused recruitment service for the provision of security professionals across EMEA.
|Momentum specializes in the recruitment of professionals across the following sectors: Corporate Security, Integrated Security Systems (Manufacturers & Integrators), Retail Loss Prevention, Sales & Business Development professionals, Engineering, HSEQ, Defense & Homeland Security.
|Kelvyn Pearce
Director
Email: kelvynp@momentumsecurity.co.uk
Phone: 44 (0) 208 246 4222
Address:
3rd Floor, 17/19 Rochester Row
London SW1P 1JB
UK
|nclav
|nclav (pronounced enclave) is an online marketplace designed specifically for companies who are searching for information security talent and for information security practitioners who are looking for a better way to find job opportunities.
|Domain experience search: Security operations, security engineering, security assessments and testing, physical & environmental security, legal, industrial control, identity management & access control, human resources, governance & risk management, cryptography, compliance.
|Johnathan Martinez
Founder, CEO
Email: contact@nclav.com
|Niche Talent Finders
|Niche Talent Finders is a boutique security search firm that provides professional recruiting and staffing services for mid-market and Fortune 500 companies. We are passionate about helping companies identify quality talent. NTF is committed to serving clients and professionals in the general IT, cybersecurity, IT security, GRC and ERP markets.
|Niche Talent Finders provides professional and executive search for cybersecurity and InfoSec talent within the financial services, advisory services, professional services, hi-tech and product industries.
Jeffrey Dellinger, HCS
President, Executive Search
Email: jdellinger@nichetalentfinders.com
Phone: 469-964-0649
Northwest Arkansas
103 W Champions Blvd.
Rogers, AR. 72758
Chicago
265 W Dekalb Drive
Maple Park, IL. 60151
|Nicholson Search and Selection
|Nicholson provides analysis, operational and strategic professionals in sales, consultancy, management and senior management positions. Many candidates come from the military, intelligence or police service.
|IT security/technology risk, information security/risk/assurance, physical & personal security & safety, fraud prevention
|Steve Davidson
Director of Security, Fraud and Threat Management
Email: steve.davidson@nicholsonintl.com
Phone: 44 (0)207 378 5890
Address:
4-8 Whites Grounds
Bermondsey Street
London SE1 3LA
UK
|Pinnacle Placements
|Pinnacle Placements is a nationally recognized search firm focused exclusively on filling security leadership and management roles. For 15 years, we have partnered with a variety of high-profile and prestigious organizations to efficiently tailor solutions for their unique security recruiting needs.
|Our search practice specializes in CSO, CISO, corporate security (all levels), physical security, risk management, information security, cybersecurity, contract security, sales and business development. We perform retained or exclusive contingency searches.
David Lammert
President
Email: david@pinnacleplacement.com
Phone: 415-495-7170
Address:
1479 Rhode Island St.
San Francisco, CA 94107
|Potomac Recruiting
|Potomac Recruiting is a premier boutique contingency recruiting firm specializing in searches for companies in the national security marketplace. We have extensive experience in both the corporate and government sides of the national security/homeland security field.
|Our specialties include searches at the manager, director, VP and C-suite levels. We also staff hard to fill positions requiring security clearances (secret through TS/SCI with poly).
|Jenessa Hoffman
President
Email: jhoffman@potomacrecruiting.com
Phone: 703-535-3133
Address:
2200 Wilson Blvd. Suite 102-121
Arlington, VA 22201
|Rayboy Insider Search
|RayboyIS is an executive search firm laser focused on cloud/infrastructure (security, networking, storage, compute, virtualization). We limit our clients per category so we can recruit top talent from their competition. Our number one mission in life is to identify, recruit, and close the candidates our clients want to hire.
|Recruitment of executive management, sales, field engineering and marketing talent – commercial and federal – across North America. RayboyIS is solely focused on permanent hires with a variety of clients from Start-ups to F500. Our partnership model is flexible based on the client’s needs.
Mark Sasson
Talent Acquisition Consultant
Email: msasson@rayboyis.com
Phone: 215-275-1206
Address:
PO Box 551468
Davie FL 33355
|Redbud
|Redbud places exceptional InfoSec/cybersecurity professionals with great companies. Our security certified experts cultivate relationships with highly placeable information security candidates. We work only in the InfoSec space so we are able to understand the unique requirements of open InfoSec positions and the qualifications of candidates.
|We recruit InfoSec exclusively and specialize in placing candidates in positions, including, but not limited to, analyst, engineer, forensics, incident response, intrusion detection, architect, CISO, assurance/risk, penetration tester, ethical hacker, vulnerability management, and application security.
Debbie Henley
President
Email: info@redbudinfosec.com
Phone: 866-222-3870
Address:
Chicago, IL
|Romack Inc.
|Romack is a strategic information security sourcing firm specializing in the support of major direct clients as well as industry leading solution providers. Our focus is building strategic partnerships allowing us to leverage our virtual bench of consultants. Romack supports global initiatives which adds value to clients and contracted consultants.
|Data & collaboration security; end point security; application security; infrastructure protection; cloud security; identity and access management; security operations & incident response; risk, compliance and security management
Ken Wood
Director, Information Security
Email: kwood@romackinc.com
Phone: 972-573-3342
Address:
5525 MacArthur Blvd #550
Irving, TX, 75038
|Secure Recruiting International Inc.
|Secure Recruiting International is a full-service recruitment firm specializing in networking, storage and information security, with corporate clients that range from pre-IPO to Fortune 500.
|The company matches qualified professionals at every level including product sales, channel sales, systems sales engineers, security consultants and CSOs.
|Adam Schepps
President
Email: asecure@securerecruiting.com
Phone: 813-258-8303
Address:
3510 N San Miguel St., Suite 111
Tampa, FL 33629
|Secure Source
|With over a decade of working within the cybersecurity arena and having placed many of the most senior and specialized candidates within it, Secure Source is uniquely placed to offer information on market conditions and trends at a high level.
|All areas of cybersecurity (technical and non-technical). Information security & risk management, governance & compliance, cybersecurity, penetration testing, digital forensics/intrusion analysis, technical security, investigations, cybercrime prevention, policing, sales engineering, sales & marketing and executive management.
|Dan Hathaway
Director – Cyber Security Search
Email: dan.hathaway@secure-source.com
Phone: 01392 667392
Address:
3 Barnfield Crescent
Exeter, EX1 1QT
UK
|secureITsource
|SecureITsource, Inc. is a professional services firm that recruits full-time and contract consultants with a focus on identity and access management and privileged access management. Services to our clients include staff augmentation for strategy consulting, project management, architecture & design, engineering, and post-deployment support for the identity products that we support.
|Consultation, strategy, design, deployment, and training around the following solution suites: SailPoint, ForgeRock, CyberArk, Lieberman Software, CA, Oracle, RSA VIA, Bomgar, and Centrify, among others.
Ken Stone
President and CEO
Email: kstone@secureitsource.com
Phone: 678-438-9990
Address:
595 Fawn Glen Ct.
Roswell, GA 30075
|Securitech Recruitment Solutions Ltd
|Securitech was established in 2001 as a niche supplier of information security and risk candidates. The firm now recruits throughout the IT sector, and has a desk specializing in the placement of engineering staff.
|Risk analysis & management, developments of security policies and procedures & compliance, network & internet security, security administration and support, encryption & authentication, ethical hacking penetration testing, security officers and management, security cleared personnel
|Jon Neale
Email: careers@securitech.uk.com
Phone: 01444 417 944
Address:
Suite 7, The Priory
Syresham Gardens
Haywards Heath
West Sussex RH16 3BQ
UK
|Security & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC
|Security & Investigative Placement Consultants LLC is a retained recruiting firm that finds and places security management and financial investigative personnel. It has assisted corporate, industrial and manufacturing clients, financial institutions, insurance companies, and more.
|Corporate security management (CSOs), threat assessment specialists, executive protection, fraud and financial investigations, electronic investigations, anti-money laundering investigations, brand protection
Kathy Lavinder
Executive Director
Email: klavinder@siplacement.com
Phone: 301-229-6360
Address:
7710 Woodmont Avenue, #209.
Bethesda, MD 20814
|Security Management Resources®, Inc.
|Est. 1997 with 3 wholly-owned international offices, SMR’s sole focus is support of an organization’s security & risk related functions. Successful recruitment of executive & professional level security practitioners in over 55 different countries.
|Executive search & recruitment; organizational alignment; talent & market mapping; transition coaching & mentorship, in the field of security, information protection & cybersecurity, brand protection, investigation, business continuity & resiliency.
Jerry J. Brennan
Chief Executive
Email: jerry@smrgroup.com
Phone: 540-428-2020
Address:
19170 Springs Road
Jeffersonton, VA 22724
|SecurityHeadHunter.com, Inc.
|We have been recruiting security talent since 1990. What separates us from most other firms is we actually direct recruit candidates as opposed to using job boards. We are able to locate, recruit and present talent that most companies never know exist.
|We recruit mid to senior level information security and risk management talent. This includes individuals with hands-on technical skills, managers (all levels), C-level executives and any combination of this experience.
|Wils Bell
President
Email: Bell@SecurityHeadhunter.com
Phone: 407-365-2404
Address:
P.O. Box 620298
Oviedo, FL 32762
|SecurityRecruiter.com
|SecurityRecruiter.com serves clients globally in the realm of information security/cybersecurity, corporate security, risk management, compliance, governance, privacy and business intelligence. JeffSnyderCoaching.com provides career advancement services.
|Information security, cybersecurity, corporate security, converged logical/physical security, compliance, governance, IT risk management, enterprise risk management, privacy, business intelligence recruiting.
Jeffrey A. Snyder
President
Email: jeff@securityrecruiter.com
Phone: 719-686-8810
Address:
P.O. Box 398
Woodland Park, CO 80866
|SilverBull
|SilverBull is a full-service IT and cybersecurity recruiting and IT staffing firm. From CISO and executive-level security experts to specialists in the latest threat mitigation techniques, we’ll fill your organization’s information security gaps.
|As a full-service IT recruiting agency we don’t just identify the most highly-qualified candidates for our clients, we also help with: IT and cybersecurity recruiting, cybersecurity executive search, college recruitment process outsourcing (CRPO), and IT staffing.
Brandon Compagna
Operations Manager
Email: brandon@silverbull.co
Phone: 860-785-4801
Address:
945 Main Street, Suite 204
Manchester, CT 06040
|SSR Personnel
|SSR Personnel is a recruitment consultancy & executive search practice dedicated to the security, fire, health and safety sectors. SSR provides a global recruitment network for the attraction and retention of talent.
|Typical positions recruited include corporate security management, cybersecurity, security & fire systems product sales, retail and loss prevention, engineering & project management, investigations, audit, compliance, health and safety.
|Peter French
Managing Director
Email: pfrench@ssr-personnel.com
Phone: 44(0) 20 8626 3100
Address:
SUITE 7, James Yard
Larkshall Road
London E4 9UA
UK
|Tiro Security
|Tiro Security is a boutique security staffing and professional services firm. We provide clients with a trusted partner who can staff them with top security talent, or take on external security projects completed by our in-house technical staff.
|We focus on information security, servicing clients across various industries. We are very involved in the security community, serving on the board of CSA and as members of OWASP & ISSA, which is how we gain trust from and access to exclusive talent.
Kris Rides
Founder and CEO
Email: Kris.rides@tirosec.com
Phone: 424-216-8476
Address:
13101 W Washington Blvd #203
Los Angeles CA 90066
|Via Resource
|Via Resource is a leading provider of information security recruitment and risk management services. We specialize in providing interim, contract and permanent staff who help ensure your business remains secure, compliant and protected against virtual and physical threats.
|Information security, technical security, risk management, business continuity, audit, cloud computing, public sector, executive management, pre sales, sales and marketing.
|Diana Real-Lage
Email: contact@viaresource.com
Phone: 44 (0) 203 327 1996
Address:
Viking House
Denmark Street
Maidenhead SL6 7BN
UK
For CSO Security Recruiter Directory additions or changes, send email to Amy Bennett at amy_bennett@itworld.com.